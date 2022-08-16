ROCKDALE — Services for Roy Lee Perrard, 81, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
ROCKDALE — Services for Roy Lee Perrard, 81, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale.
Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Perrard died Saturday, Aug. 13, in Round Rock.
He was born Oct. 9, 1940, in Witting to Edmund and Lena Spies Perrard. He was raised in Weimar and attended school at St. Michael Catholic Church. He served in the National Guard. He married Virginia Miller on Oct. 24, 1964, in Columbus. He moved to Rockdale in 1965. He worked as a general mechanic and welder at Alcoa, and retired in 1996 after 31 years of service. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer Buechter of Kilgore and Tiffany Galvan of Rockdale; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale, with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Another visitation will be 8-9:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.