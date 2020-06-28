Raymond Schmiedekamp
Raymond Schmiedekamp, age 86, of Temple passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at a local care center. He was born on January 5, 1934 near Rosebud, TX.
Raymond will lie in state on Monday, June 29, from 8:00 am – 9:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport RD Temple, TX 76504.
A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10am at the funeral home followed by burial at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Raymond worked for many years for Mrs. Baird’s Bread retiring in 1989, he is a member of Anchor of Hope Fellowship in Belton, and was a former member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Belton.
He is survived by his wife Gayle of Temple, son Gary Schmiedekamp and wife Linda of Temple and daughter Retha Shepherd and husband Alan of Academy, 2 granddaughters, Ashley Busby and husband Jed of Thibodaux, LA and Melanie Newbrough and husband Larry of Academy, a grandson Justin Schmiedekamp of Waco, and a great-grandson Jasper Busby of Thibodaux, LA.
Raymond was preceded in death by a daughter Rhonda Gay Shmiedekamp, his parents, 5 sisters and 3 brothers
The family wishes to express a special thank you to the nursing staff of the Weston Inn, especially the ones that provided the memorable window visits during his last days.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the Temple Animal Shelter 620 Mama Dog Cir, Temple, TX 76504 or to the Alzheimer’s Association (Alz.org) would be appreciated.
Paid Obituary