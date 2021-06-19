ROCKDALE — Services for Lila Sue Mills, 85, of Waco will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale with the Rev. Matt Higginbotham officiating.
She died Wednesday, June 16, at a Waco hospital.
She was born July 11, 1935, in Lexington to James Ollie and Dora Alene Lyles. She married Douglas Jones. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Douglas Jones of Rosenberg; two daughters, Clara Dees of Waco and Donna Croswell of Houston; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.