Services for Raymond O. Johnson, 97, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Immanuel Baptist Church with the Rev. Ron Milne and the Rev. Eddie Humphrey officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Johnson died Thursday, Feb. 25, at a Temple care center.
He was born Jan. 14, 1924, in Bruceville-Eddy to Noble and Roberta Ellis Johnson. He graduated from Bruceville-Eddy High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He married Melba Hardcastle on April 14, 1947. He worked for the civil service at Fort Hood. He was a Mason. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife on Aug. 27, 2008.
Survivors include a son, Melvin Johnson of Belton; a daughter, Ramalou Prince; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.