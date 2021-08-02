BELTON — Services for Moises H. Aguilar, 80, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Aguilar died Friday, July 30, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 4, 1940, in Robstown to Guadalupe Herrera and Fidel Aguilar Sr. He married Raquel Chapa on July 17, 1961, in Robstown. They had lived in Belton for 53 years.
He was a member of the Catholic Church.
He worked as a welder before starting his long career as a truck driver. He was a self-employed owner-operator, and worked for Morgan Drive Away, West Star Transportation and Bennett Transportation.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; two sons, Moises Aguilar Jr. of Austin and Aldo Aguilar of Belton; a daughter, Marisol Aguilar of Belton; two brothers, Fidel Aguilar Jr. and Inez Aguilar, both of Belton; four sisters, Magdalena Garza, Susie Carrasco and Lina Mendez, all of Belton, and Vincenta Herrera of Moody; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.