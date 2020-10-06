Services for Guadalupe Martinez, 72, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
She died Friday, Oct. 2, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 10, 1947, in Waco to Martha Sustaita. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Goss Jr.; and a grandchild.
Survivors include three daughters, Sylvia Goss and Theresa Hernandez, both of Temple, and Cynthia Arriaga of Colorado; a son, Joe Michael Goss of Temple; two brothers; four sisters; 18 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.