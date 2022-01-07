BELTON — Services for Donald Walla Dix, 85, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mr. Dix died Thursday, Dec. 30, at his residence.
He was born July 9, 1936, in Coleman to John and Lillian Fish Dix. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked for E-systems in computers in Washington, D.C., and later started the B.I.D. for the military. He married Sigurbjorg Agustdottir on June 6, 1981, in Iceland. He was a KIWA member in Abilene and MTCI Telecommunication service. He also worked for Alcoa and in real estate.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; two sons, Brynjar Daniels of Iceland and Robert Dix of Lubbock; three daughters, Cindy Craine of Fort Worth, Birna Daniels of Hewitt and Sarah Stuart of Seguin; a brother, Jerry Dix of Mineral Wells; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.