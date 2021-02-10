Services for Gena Bailes, 96, of Temple will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at her residence in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Bailes died Sunday, Feb. 7, at her residence.
She was born April 2, 1924, to Ethel Lilly and John Kemper Swigert. She attended Southwest Texas State University. She married Coleman H. Bailes on May 25, 1943, in Waco. She helped establish Total Care Vision Center in Temple. She was a receptionist and marketing director.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three sons, Howard Bailes and John Bailes, both of Temple, and Craig Bailes of San Marcos; a daughter, Renee Dixon of Austin; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-1:30 p.m. at her residence.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.