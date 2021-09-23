CAMERON — Services for Jesse T. Gonzales, 54, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Hernandez Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Gonzales died Tuesday, Sept. 21, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 13, 1967, in Cameron to Jesse and Irene Tena Gonzales. He graduated from Buckholts High School. He was employed by TxDOT. He was a resident of Cameron for many years.
Survivors include a son, Brandon Gonzales of Round Rock; two daughters, Kellie Sheeley of Riesel and Brandie Sheeley of Cameron; three brothers, Joe Angel Gonzales Sr. of Cameron, Roman Gonzales of Bartlett and Brian Gonzales of Rogers; three sisters, April Compean of Moody, Brenda Govea and Wendy Gonzales, both of Salado; and one grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.