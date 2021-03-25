ROSEBUD — Services for Bobby Ray Pruett Jr., 58, of Rosebud will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Burial will be in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mr. Pruett died Wednesday, March 24, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 26, 1962, in Rosebud to Shirley Robinson and Bobby Ray Pruett Sr. He graduated from Rosebud-Lott High School, and worked as a mechanic.
Survivors include two brothers, Michael Pruett of Palacios and Jimmy Pruett of Marion, N.C.; a sister, Linda Pruett Ruckle of Rosebud; and two half-sisters, Rhonda Pruett Cruz and Bobbie Lou Pruett, both of Oklahoma City.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.