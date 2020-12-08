BELTON — Services for David Butler Britt, 69, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Britt died Friday, Dec. 4.
He was born Nov. 2, 1951, in Belton to Ouida and Kelly Morgan Britt Jr. He graduated from Belton High School. He received a bachelor’s degree and law degree from Baylor University. He received a master’s degree from Southern Methodist University School of Law. He married Cindy on Aug. 16, 1974, in Jackson, Miss. He worked for Sleeper, Johnston, Helm and Estes Law Firm. He also worked for InterFirst Bank Waco. He later worked for the U.S. Department of Defense. He was a member of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church in Waco and Trinity Baptist Church Metterich in Germany.
Survivors include his wife; three daughters, Julianne Trahan of Pearland, Camille Bragewitz of Temple and Elizabeth of Houston; a brother, Kelly Britt III of Colleyville; a sister, Mary Jane Williams of Belton; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church Metterich in care of International Baptist Church Ministries at https://ibcmworld.com/donations/ or P.O. Box 833276, Richardson, TX 75083.