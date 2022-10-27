ROCKDALE — Services for Brenda Skrhak, 71, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Forest Grove Christian Church in Forest Grove with the Rev. Lance Walch officiating.
Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Skrhak died Thursday, Oct. 19, at a Temple hospital.
She was born June 25, 1951, in Milam County to W.F. “Buck” and Helen Arledge Jones. She attended school in Milano as a child and graduated from Rockdale High School. She married Raymond Charles Skrhak on Dec. 26, 1969, in Rockdale. She was involved with the Chisholm Trail Cubs Scouts of America and served on the district council. She also served as a volunteer throughout the community. She worked as a homemaker and also worked at the senior citizens center in Rockdale. She was a member of Forest Grove Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Skrhak and Mark Skrhak, both of Rockdale; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forest Grove Christian Church, 8902 Highway 77 South, Rockdale, TX 76567.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.