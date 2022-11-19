ALVARADO — Services for Ida Mae Eitel, 93, of Benbrook, formerly of Fort Worth, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, at the DFW National Cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 19, 2022 @ 2:38 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
ALVARADO — Services for Ida Mae Eitel, 93, of Benbrook, formerly of Fort Worth, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, at the DFW National Cemetery.
Mrs. Eitel died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at her residence.
She was born Jun. 11, 1929 in Davilla. She was married to Richard Eitel, Sr. Sept. 24, 1951.
She is preceded in death by her husband; a son, Richard Eitel Jr.; and a daughter, Linda Eitel.
She is survived by four sons, Steve Eitel, Phillip Eitel, David Eitel, and Danny Eitel; two daughters, Donna and Janet; grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
Clayton Kay Vaughan Funeral Home in Alvarado is in charge of arrangements.