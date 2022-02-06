Cindy Saffle, 64, of Bruceville, Texas, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Cindy was born on August 12, 1957 to Albert and Helen Simcik. She grew up in Temple, Texas, and was a graduate of Temple High School. Cindy worked for the VA Hospital for 35 years where she was the Administrative Officer of the Pharmacy before retiring in the fall of 2017.
To know Cindy was to love her. She had a heart of gold and a smile that would light up a room. She loved her family, gardening, landscaping, and being outside making everything she touched beautiful. Home was her favorite place to be and she enjoyed being able to share it with others.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, John Saffle of Bruceville; her children, Misty Andersen of Temple, TX, Brad (Carrie Cruz) Andersen of Lakeway, TX, Justin Saffle of Austin, TX; grandson, Bennett Andersen; nephew, Donald (Slash) Heisch; mother, Helen Simcik of Temple, TX; sister, Cheryl Mraz of Temple, TX; and many other nieces, nephews, close friends and family members. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Albert Simcik and sister, Candy Rosen.
A visitation will be held at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, TX, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m.
Please send fresh flowers in lieu of plants.
