SALADO — Services for Wayne C. Miller, 41, of Sherman Oaks, Calif., and formally of Killeen are pending with Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.
Mr. Miller died Sunday, March 21, at his residence.
Updated: March 24, 2021 @ 3:06 am
