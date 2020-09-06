Stacey Edwin Eskelin, age 74, went to be with Jesus on September 1, 2020.
He was born in Vancouver, Washington, to August and Marjorie Eskelin. He graduated from high school in Kalama, Washington, in 1964, and from Western Washington State University in 1971.
He spent over 30 years as a construction manager supervising the building of power plants and clean rooms for Performance Contracting, Inc., which took the family all over the United States, Canada and Great Britain. He retired in Austin in 2002 and moved to Temple in 2007.
Stacey is a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Temple. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Wheeler Eskelin of Temple; son, Rick of Marlin, son, Kori, daughter in law Trisha and grandsons, Riley of Temple and Brooks Hurley of Round Rock. He was preceded in death by both his parents and sister, Judith.
After moving to Temple, he and his wife, Linda, became foster parents and cared for many babies and toddlers. This gave him many years of joy and kept him active and young. Plans for a celebration of life are pending.