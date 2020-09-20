Bernardo Quinteros
Bernardo Quinteros, son of the late Francisco Quinteros Sr. and Mauricia Martinez Quinteros passed away Sept. 7, 2020. Burial was Sept. 14, 2020 at the Quinteros Cemetery. He is survived by his brother and sister, Jose Quinteros and Mary Quinteros, and one son Gilbert Quinteros, and two daughters, Lisa Spivey and Bernadette Blackmon. He is preceded in death by two sisters, Andrea Quinteros and Anna Hernandez and three brothers, Simon Quinteros, Jesus Quinteros, and Francisco Quinteros Jr.. Surviving wives include Janie Martinez, and Pauline Torres.
Paid Obituary