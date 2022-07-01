Services for John William Blocker, 93, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Blocker died Tuesday, June 28, in Temple.
He was born May 22, 1929, in Rockdale to Gertrude Hardeman and Early Scott Blocker. He attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple. He worked for Temple ISD, JM Dyers Department Store and Smith Supply and Maintenance. He married Vivian Lee Hawkins in 1950.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two daughters, Helen Blocker and Phyllis Blocker; two brothers; three sisters; and 11 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.