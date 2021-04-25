A Mass of Christian Burial for Doris M. Baker, 100, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. John Guzaldo officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Baker died Friday, April 23, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born Feb. 9, 1921, in Moulton to Rudolph Beran and Lydia T. Grammetbauer. She graduated from Temple High School in 1938. She married Louis Cottle who preceded her in death in 1967. She later married Jack Baker who preceded her in death in 1983. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church, Tanglefoot and Sammons Senior Center.
Survivors include a son, Milton Cottle of Moody; a daughter, Pam Whitehead of Temple; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Family visitation and a rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.