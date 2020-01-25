Marcello Moreno
Marcello Moreno, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away in Belton, Texas on January 22, 2020 at the age of 76.
Marcello was born on December 23rd, 1943 in Temple, Texas to Jacinto and Socima Moreno. He married his loving wife of 57 years, Evangeline Herrera Moreno, on June 7th 1963 at Seventh Street Methodist Church in Temple Texas. He was a dedicated employee of Santa Fe Railway for 28 years and was a member of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Union.
Marcello, better known as Mars or Pop Pop, was a nurturing and loving man that always put his needs second to those around him. He enjoyed spending time with his great grand children, barbecuing for family and friends, watching the Dallas Cowboys games, and attending events with the Life Group of First Baptist Church of Temple.
He is survived by his wife Evangeline Moreno of Belton, daughter Deborah Nightingale and her husband Joseph of Port Neches, daughter Teresa Moreno of Belton, brother Jacinto Moreno Jr. of Duncanville and sister Diane Romero of Temple; and grandson Jordan Nightingale and his wife Samantha of Manvel, granddaughter Adrienne Nightingale of Austin, granddaughter Melody Basta and her husband Chase of Dallas, and great grandchildren Charlie, Scott, Isabella, and Jude which he loved with his whole heart.
He was welcomed into heaven by his parents Jacinto and Socima Moreno, brothers Isabel and Clem Moreno, and multiple members of the Herrera family. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held in his honor on Sunday, January 26th at 2:00p.m. at Dossman Funeral home.
