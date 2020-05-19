Services for Marianne Faulkner Davis, 61, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mrs. Davis died Thursday, May 14, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 6, 1958, in Norwich, Conn., to William Ray and Doris Lamoureux Faulkner. She graduated from Imperial Valley in California. She married Larry Davis.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2007.
Survivors include a son, Lucas Davis of Temple; two daughters, Doris Adams and Sarah Driskill, both of Oregon; two brothers, David Faulkner and Billy Faulkner; and three grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.