Mary Jane Allen Atkins Crabill
Mary Jane Allen Atkins Crabill, 77, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2022, in Austin, TX.
Mary Jane was born on October 20, 1944, in Chicago, IL to Earl George Atkins and Barbara Ann (Smidl) Atkins. Mary Jane kept as active as she could growing up. She was a Girl Scout, avid reader, seamstress, twirler with the high school band and loved to sit with her dad as he played the piano as often as possible. She attended Winthrop College and after graduating in 1966 joined the Army; where she met her husband of 44 years, Billy J Crabill.
In 1995 Bill and Mary Jane sold their home in Temple and ran away to Rockport. There she was active in the Methodist Church, loved to quilt and sew, took up bird watching, attended many festivals and fairs (Oyster Fest was her favorite), visited the beach, and volunteered at one of her favorite places, ever, the Rockport Aquarium, as much as they let her.
Mary Jane was proceeded in death by her parents Earl and Barbara Atkins and her husband Billy J. Crabill.
She is survived by her brother Thomas (Bonnie) Atkins of Fanwood, NJ; her daughter Tracy J Miller (Bryce) of Round Rock, TX; her daughter Carrie Crabill Jones (Jeff) of Belton, TX, and her stepdaughter Leah Burk (Wil Potter). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Kevin Miller (Kelly), Owen Jones and Sarah Jane Miller; and many nephews and niece: Gregory (Kim), Kyle, Riley, Mason and Vinny.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
