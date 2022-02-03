BELTON — Services for Patricia Ann “Pat” Newberry Martin, 75, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Belton Church of Christ with Tommy Bever officiating.
The body will be cremated.
Mrs. Martin died Monday, Jan. 31, at a Temple nursing center.
She was born Nov. 19, 1946, in Belton to James and Marjorie Cearley Newberry. She graduated from Belton High School in 1965. She worked for Paul Poston State Farm Insurance in Temple until retiring in 2007. She was a member of the Belton Church of Christ.
Survivors include a son, Scott Epperson of Troy; a daughter, Tammy Morgan of Belton; a brother, Jerry Newberry of Pennsylvania; two sisters, Dee Donnelly and Linda Walker, both of Belton; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.