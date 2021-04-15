Patsy Ruth Gautier Curb
Funeral Services for Patsy Ruth Gautier Curb, 75, of Killeen, will be 10:00 AM Saturday at a Maxdale Cowboy Church with burial following at Cedar Knob Cemetery.
Patsy was born on February 27, 1946 in Killeen, TX to George Richard “GR” & Stella Husung Gautier, and passed away on April 10, 2021 surrounded by family. The family moved to San Saba for a few years before returning to Killeen where she lived the rest of her life. Patsy married Louis Edward Curb on January 18, 1964. Her mother had known Louis would make a good son-in-law when she saw him plowing a field when he was just 4 years old. Their children would tease Patsy and Louis after a yearbook note was found written to “Passionate Patsy” from “Loverboy Louie.” They truly were partners who showed affection and love for one another throughout their 57 married years together. Patsy helped Louis with his Curb Construction Company and enjoyed staging homes and supporting him behind the scenes. She also worked for the Killeen Independent School District with the Talented and Gifted Program. Patsy was a faithful follower of Christ who, as a teen, was part of the Memorial Baptist Church youth group where she cultivated friendships that lasted a lifetime. If you asked anyone what was important to Patsy, they would say her faith & family. She was a 3rd grade Sunday School teacher and played softball at Memorial Baptist Church and the VBS director at Trimmier Baptist Church. Homecoming Fellowship counted her as a founding member, and for the past decade, she was a member of the Maxdale Cowboy Church. She loved to shop and buy thoughtful gifts for others. Always stylish with matching accessories, shoes, and beautiful hair; she had a light about her that made everyone feel safe, welcomed and loved.
Patsy was the 6th of nine siblings. She had the honor of caring for her parents and
in-laws and quickly became the glue that kept her family together on both sides. Louis and Patsy were blessed with 4 children, 12 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren & many nieces & nephews who would be quick to say she could be counted on to be their cheerleader and prayer warrior, always.
She is preceded in death by her parents and son Kenneth. She is survived by her husband Louis, daughter-in-law Karrie Holder Curb, son Keith (Michelle) Curb, daughter Kimberley (John) Bridenstine, and daughter Kelley (Raymond) Harris all of Killeen; Grandchildren, Krystle (Jacob) Lange, Lindley (TJ) Mendoza, James, Justin (Staci), Jett, Jordan & Bailee Curb, Riley & Paige Bridenstine and Stella, Peyton & Ava Harris. She is survived by siblings, Phynetta Horton, Rio Hondo, TX, Richard (Jeanne) Gautier, Austin, TX, Tom (Judy) Gautier, Kyle, TX, Doris Edwards, Copperas Cove, TX, Buster (Delores) Gautier, Maxdale, TX, Charlotte (Wayne) Duncan, Alvin, TX, Connie (Carven) Scott, Dillon, CO, and Terry (Margie) Gautier, Leander, TX.
Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 PM Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Maxdale Cowboy Church, 2754 Briggs Rd., Killeen, TX 76549.
Paid Obituary