CAMERON — Services for Jessie Laura Simmons, 99, of Utah and formerly of Milam County are pending with Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Ms. Simmons died Saturday, March 13, at a Utah nursing home.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
CAMERON — Services for Jessie Laura Simmons, 99, of Utah and formerly of Milam County are pending with Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Ms. Simmons died Saturday, March 13, at a Utah nursing home.