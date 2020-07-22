A Mass of Christian burial for Pascual Magana Sr., 93, of Temple will be 10 a.m. today at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Francisco Rodriguez III officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Magana died Friday, July 17, at a local hospital.
He was born April 17, 1927, in Pendleton to Sylvestre and Refugio Lopez Magana. He attended Temple schools. He served in the U.S. Army and National Guard. He married Jessie Machuca on Oct. 23, 1945, in Temple. He worked at Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple. He also worked for Temple ISD.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a son, Pascual Magana Jr.
Survivors include three sons, Tony Magana of Heidenheimer, Joe Magana of Temple and Johnny Magana of Seattle; a sister, Eluteria Gonzales of Belton; 19 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.