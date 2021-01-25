Services for Gwynn William “G.W.” Matthews, 64, of Birmingham, Ala., and formerly of Temple will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in Temple Garden of Memories with the Rev. Charlie Berry Sr. officiating.
Mr. Matthews died Jan. 18 at an Alabama hospital.
He was born Sept. 21, 1956, in Petersburg, Va., to John A. Sr. and Artiles Bailey Matthews. He attended school in Temple ISD. He was a member of the Salvation Army of Birmingham.
Survivors include two brothers, Charlies A. Bailey of Gilbert, Ariz., and John A. Matthews Jr. of Arizona; and a sister, Sheila L. Matthews Berry of Belton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 11005, Birmingham, AL 35202.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.