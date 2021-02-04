Alan Green
Alan Green, age 60, of Rogers passed away peacefully in his home early Wednesday morning, with loved ones by his side after suffering from a lengthy illness. Alan was born in Temple, Texas on the 30th day of July 1960 to parents Garlin and Joyce Green.
Alan attended Scott Elementary School, Bonham Middle School and Temple High School. For many years he worked with his dad as a mechanic at Greens Garage in Temple. Prior to that, he was a stereo installer at Sound Emporium. “Back in the day” he was very well known for having the loudest stereo on 57th street; everyone heard him before they saw him. He was a self-taught carpenter who could build anything from an engine to a house. Alan had a great love of fishing, that often took him to the Guadalupe River, Granger Lake and the Texas Gulf Coast near Rockport. He was very loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed. The family would also like to extend a very special thank you to BSWH Hospice for the love and care they showed to Alan during his final days.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Garlin and Joyce Green, as well as one brother, David Green.
Alan leaves behind to cherish his memory his two sons, Tanner Green of Austin and Evan Green of Rogers, as well as one brother, Jay Green of Temple.
A memorial service will be held at 1 o’clock p.m. on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home Chapel.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
