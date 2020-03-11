Services for Walter Ace Durham, 1, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Bethel Independent Methodist Church in Temple with the Rev. George Feagin officiating.
Walter died Sunday, March 1, at his residence.
He was born July 17, 2018, in Corpus Christi to Corey Maurice Durham and Latoya Marie Brown.
Survivors include his mother of Temple; his father of Sacramento, Calif.; four brothers, Kaleb Brown of Temple, and Corey Durham Jr., Maurice Durham and Shemarr Durham, all of Sacramento; a sister, Coreina Durham of Sacramento; and grandparents, Evette White and R.L. Ludd of Temple and Delbert and Rosie Durham of Sacramento.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.