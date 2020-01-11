BELTON — Services for Amanda Jane Youngblood White, 51, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Elwyn Johnston officiating.
Mrs. White died Wednesday, Jan. 8, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Sept. 16, 1968, in Augusta, Ga., to Allen Wilson and Jane Palmer Youngblood. She graduated from Belton High School in 1987. She received a bachelor’s degree from Austin-Peay University in Tennessee. She married Shane White on March 21, 1987, in Belton. She was a teacher at Iduma Elementary and Brookhaven Elementary in Killeen ISD and Thornton Elementary in Temple.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Zachary White of Belton; a daughter, Emily Schaedle of Belton; her mother of Belton; a sister, Amy Fox of Belton; and a grandchild.