CAMERON — Services for Aron Wayne McGrew, 63, of Belton will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Mr. McGrew died Friday, Dec. 13, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 3, 1956, in Milano to John and Clemmie Williams. He attended West Belton Harris High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked at Indeco Sales, Centroplex Mobile Home, and Stillhouse Air Conditioning and Heating.
Survivors include four sons, Allen Lowery of Castle Rock, Wash., Daniel McGrew of Houston, Ian Scott of San Antonio and Matthew Price of Belton; eight daughters, Jacklin White of Cameron, Latesha McGrew of Dallas, Dawn Smith Lovett of Manor, Makenzie Thomas of Oregon and Christian Powell, Erin Hill, Nora McGrew and Erica McGrew, all of Belton; three brothers, Eric McGrew and Willie Reed, both of Killeen, and Bryan Reed of Abilene; four sisters, Judy Ford, Sherry Polk, Margret Rossi and Tammy Sheppard, all of Killeen; 16 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.