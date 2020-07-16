Services for Doris Pond, 79, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Rick Reed officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Pond died Tuesday, July 14, at a hospital in Atlanta, Texas.
She was born Sept. 2, 1940, in Temple to Stanley and Rosalee Scott Pitts. She attended school in Belfalls. She was a Baptist. She married Delbert Glen Pond Sr. on July 23, 1957. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three sons, David Pond of Temple, Dalton Pond of Avinger and Delbert Pond of Humble; and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.