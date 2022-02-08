CAMERON — Services for Willie Ray Spells, 71, of Cameron will be 1 p.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Interment will be at a later date in Cameron Rest Cemetery.
Mr. Spells died Thursday, Feb. 3, at a Temple hospital.
He was born to March 6, 1950, to Gracie Spells and Willie Pope in Cameron Texas. He attended O.J. Thomas Junior High and C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron. He also went to the Job Corps in San Marcos. He worked at Edmound’s Fried Chicken in Fort Worth and then later at the Cameron Door Factory.
Survivors include a son, David Jackson of Cameron; two daughters, Molly Staley and Miriam Hayes, both of Redford, Mich.; two brothers, Delawrence Wilson of Cameron and Leslie Dunn of Georgetown; two sisters, Cynthia Wilson and Lenora Bell, both of Cameron; and several grandchildren.