Services for Marilyn Faith Herring, 87, of Temple will be 1 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Herring died Thursday, June 4, at a local care facility.
She was born Nov. 10, 1932, in Temple to John and Alpha Franklin Ponton. She married Oral Allen Worley, who preceded her in death in 1972, and Frank Herring, who preceded her in death in 2001. She was a 1951 graduate of Temple High School, and completed instruction at Cameron Secretarial School. She worked as an administrative assistant at the Temple VA chaplains office. She worked for American Airlines and retired from the Tulsa District Corps of Engineers. She was a member of First Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Connie Allen; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Marcia “Marcy” Kelley; a stepson, John Herring; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Wounded Warrior Project.