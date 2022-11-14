Services for Marvin Robert Labaj, 91, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial with military honors will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mr. Labaj died Saturday, Nov. 12, at his residence.
He was born May 26, 1931, in Granger. He married Johnnie Ann Kristinek on Dec. 23, 1960, in Seaton. He served in the Army during the Korean War.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Alan Labaj and Craig Labaj; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple, TX 76502; or American Legion Post No. 133, 1300 S. 25th St., Temple, TX 76504.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.