Services for Joe A. Dixon, 94, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Dixon died Tuesday, Aug. 24.
He was born April 18, 1927, in the Seattle community in Coryell County to Alvis and Vida Dixon. He joined the U.S. Army at 18 and served in World War II as an infantryman. After serving from 1945-47, he returned home to help with the family business. In 1950, he married Novie Jean Wall. He was a business owner, home builder and cattle rancher.
He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Dixon of Dallas.
Survivors include two sons, Gerald Dixon of Temple and Gary Dixon of Austin; two brothers Jackie Dixon and James Dixon both of Gatesville; two sisters, Birdie Faye Higgins of Comfort and Patsy Ann Palmer of River Forest Ill.; three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Donations may be madeto the Flat Volunteer Fire Department or the Flat Community Center.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.