BELTON — Services for C.R. Siprian, 83, of Holland will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Holland Cemetery with the Rev. Alberto Lopez officiating.
Mr. Siprian died Monday, Dec. 14, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 5, 1937, in Barlett to Louis R. and Juanita Reyna Siprian. He attended Baptist University of the Americas in San Antonio. He married Carmen Reyes on Oct. 19, 1959, in Sweeny. He was a mechanic. He also was a minister. He founded New Hope Ministries.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include four sons, Joel Siprian of Freer, Richard Siprian and Louis Siprian, both of Little River-Academy, and Thomas Siprian of Temple; a sister, Juanquina Vera; five grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Cancer research.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.