Services for Paul Charles Tinsley Jr., 42, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Simmonsville Missionary Baptist Church in Killeen with the Rev. Winford Tyler officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories in Temple.
Mr. Tinsley died Wednesday, Oct. 27, in a Harker Heights hospital. He was born July 22, 1979, in Temple to Paul Charles Sr. and Willie Mae Walker Tinsley. He graduated from Killeen High School in 1998. He attended Grambling State University in Grambling, La., and he also attended Central Texas College in Killeen. He worked as a government contractor at Fort Hood. He worked as a marble installer.
Survivors include a daughter, Rhonda Ellis-Tinsley of Killeen; a brother, Eric Tinsley of Killeen.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.