BELTON — Services for Lillie Albright, 96, of Belton, will be 10 a.m. Monday at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel in Belton with the Rev. Jeff Loudin officiating.
Burial will be at Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River.
Mrs. Albright died Dec. 23, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 23, 1926 to Mike and Alice Karl in Holland. She married Thomas Albright on Feb. 17, 1944 in Little River. She worked as a department manager for Montgomery Wards. She was a Baptist.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Ronald Joe Albright.
Survivors include a son, Tommy Albright; a daughter, Teresa Featherston; a sister, Ellen Kennedy; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.