Margaret Vernell McDaniel Dodson
Margaret Vernell McDaniel Dodson, 95, passed away peacefully, June 15, 2023, at Stoney Brook Assisted Living in Belton Texas.
Vernell was born on September 25, 1927, in Burnet County Texas, to Clinton and Estelle McDaniel. Vernell is the oldest daughter of 11 siblings.
Vernell grew up in and around Bertram, Texas. In 1943 she met the love of her life, John David Dodson. Vernell and David were married on June 21. 1946. From that union came Sherryn Fay Dodson Peck and John David Dodson, Jr. “Sonny”. They lived in Austin, Texas. In October of 1950 they moved to Corpus Christi, Texas. Vernell was a stay at home mom. She was known by many names: Missy, Sister, Mom, and Nana.
Vernell and David moved to Liberty Hill, Texas in 1981, where they built their retirement home at the Dodson Family Farm. They enjoyed gardening and were caregivers to many. They were members of Liberty Hill United Methodist Church. In 1996, moved to Belton, Texas. They were active at the Belton Senior Center and active members of Belton First United Methodist Church. In 2016, they moved to Stoney Brook Assisted Living in Belton.
Vernell had many jobs through her married life. She did wedding receptions, led the Methodist Youth Fellowship at Oak Park United Methodist Church, taught Sunday School and sang in the church choir (Corpus Christi, Texas). Vernell worked for the City of Corpus Christi as a librarian at La Retama Public Library.
Vernell is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, David, of 72 1/2 years; brothers: Richard, Alton, Buddy, W. O., Morris, and sister, Gail Coats.
Vernell is survived by her sisters: Reta Whitley, Dixie Ann Westen, and Aldeen Smith (Keith); brother: Jimmy McDaniel (Kathy); her daughter, Sherryn Fay Dodson Peck (Darrell Lee) and her son: John David “Sonny” Dodson, Jr. (Peggy).
5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Vernell was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
To the staff at Stoney Brook Assisted Living and Enhabit Hospice Care, we thank you for taking such great care of our mom, thank you for treating her as if she were your mom, for loving on her… she loved you! Your compassion, professionalism, and care are beyond compare!
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to First United Methodist Church, 205 E. 3rd Ave., Belton, Texas 76513.
A memorial service will be held on July 1, 2023, at First United Methodist Church, 205 E. 3rd Ave., Belton, Texas. Visitation 10:00 am – Service 11:00 am.
