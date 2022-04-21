ROSEBUD — Services for Aurelia Martinez, 85, of Rosebud will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud with the Rev. John Kelley officiating.
Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mrs. Martinez died Tuesday, April 19, at a Temple hospital.
She was born June 16, 1936, in Rosebud to Monico and Magdalena Martinez Rodriguez. She lived in Rosebud all of her life. She married Bicente Martinez on Dec. 11. 1964. She worked for Castro’s Manufacturing in Rosebud. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and the Guadalupanas.
Survivors include her husband of Rosebud; two sons, Jesus Villarreal Jr. of Lott and Vicente Martinez of Katy; a daughter, Linda Puente of Rosebud; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.