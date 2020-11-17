ROCKDALE — Services for Walter Thomas Evans, 75, of Bryan and formerly of Lexington will be 11 a.m. today at Lexington Faith Temple.
Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery.
Mr. Evans died Thursday, Nov. 12, in Bryan.
He was born July 31, 1945, to Thomas West and Iva Knox Evans. He served in the U.S. Navy.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Maria; and a son, Norman Thomas.
Survivors include his wife, Nora Peters Evans; a son, Walter Thomas Evans II of Caldwell; a brother William “Bill” Laurence Evans of Corsicana; a sister, Mildred Donnelly of Crossville, Tenn.; and four grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.