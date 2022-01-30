TAYLOR — Services for Larry Jerry Maresh, 60, of Georgetown will be 2 p.m. Tuesday SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Granger.
Burial will be in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Granger.
Mr. Maresh died Thursday, Jan. 27.
He was born Aug. 7, 1961, to Jerry H. and Marie Pavelka Maresh. He attended SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic School, and graduated from Granger High School. He was a member of SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, and was the senior church choir organist for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus No. 4457 and was a 4th degree knight.
Survivors include two brothers, Dan Maresh of Temple and Raymond Maresh of Granger; and two sisters, Edie Hanel of Denison and Mary Ann Maresh of Georgetown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.
Condra Funeral Home of Taylor is in charge of arrangements.
A rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church.