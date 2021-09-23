CAMERON — Services for Annabelel Graybill Henderson, 89, of Burnet and formerly of Cameron, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron.
Mrs. Henderson died Sunday, Sept. 12, at her son’s residence in Burnet.
She was born Feb. 16, 1932, in Maryland to Walter James and Grace Graybill. She grew up in Maryland and graduated from Smithsburg High School. She studied nursing in Hagerstown, Md. She worked as a registered nurse for many years. She married Barnie O. Henderson in December 1953.
She was preceded in death by her husband in November 2020.
Survivors include a son, Barnie Allen Henderson of Burnet; a sister, Jean Eckstine of Cavetown, Md.; five brothers, Jim Graybill of Taylor, Robert Graybill and Joe Graybill, both of Hagerstown, Md., Johnny Graybill of Cavetown, Md., Roger Graybill of Broaddus, three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.