SALADO — Services for Frances Collins “T9E” Cooper, 80, of Salado will be 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.
Mrs. Cooper died Sunday, Sept. 6, at a local nursing home.
She was born Feb. 19, 1940, in Dallas to Burt J. and Lucy Gowdey Collins. She graduated from Waco High School in 1958. She graduated from the University of Texas, Plan II on a Latin scholarship with a bachelor’s degree in education. She married Michael R. Cooper on June 16, 1962, and taught Latin at Allan Junior High School in Austin. She served on the altar guild at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and the Church of the Incarnation in Dallas. Moving to Salado in 1998, she served on the altar guild at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church, Salado and was a member of the Daughters of the King.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Michael Collins Cooper of Austin, and Stephen Burt Cooper of Dallas; a daughter, Lucy Katheryn Oglesby of Austin; a sister, Lucy Ann Collins Nazro of Austin; and seven grandchildren.