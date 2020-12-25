BELTON — Services for Alfonso Bueno Lopez Sr., 59, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Lopez died Tuesday, Dec. 22, at a Temple hospital .
He was born June 4,1961, to Olivia Bueno and Alberto Lopez Sr. He attended Belton High School and worked with his father as a mason. He later worked in concrete construction. He married to Roberta Roberts on June 16, 1989.
Survivors include two daughters, Amanda Roberts and Olivia Lopez, both of Belton; a son, Alfonso Lopez Jr. of Belton; two brothers, Andres B. Lopez of Temple and Alan Lopez of Belton; a sister, Celia Longoria of Belton; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.