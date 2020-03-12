BELTON — Services for Charles Rosemond Oakes, 63, of Killeen will be private.
Mr. Oakes died Saturday, Feb. 29, at a local nursing home.
He was born Dec. 3, 1956, in Greenwood, Miss., to Vera and John Oakes. He served almost two decades in the U.S. Army and worked as an environmentalist.
Survivors include two sons, Chris Oakes of Mississippi and Jonathan Oakes of Utah; two brothers, Donald Oakes and John Wallace Oakes, both of Jackson, Miss.; two sisters, Sharon Johnson of Hot Springs, Ark., and Linda Oakes Owens of Atlanta, Ga.; and two grandchildren.
