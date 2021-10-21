Services for Jose “Papa Joe” Flores Jr., 102, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple with the Rev. Rumaldo Jimenez officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Flores died Wednesday, Oct. 13, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 19, 1919, in Temple to Jose Flores Sr. and Magdalena Luna. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of World War II. He was a member of VFW Post No. 1820 in Temple. He married Margaret Perez in October 1946. He worked in the dry cleaning business and owned J&J Cleaners in Temple. He also owned a bar, Pop-A-Top.
He was preceded in death by his wife; two sons, Jose Luis Flores and Samuel Flores; and two daughters, Mary Helen Gonzalez and Martha Garcia.
Survivors include a daughter, Josephine Castillo of Temple; two sons, Jimmy Flores of Bakersfield, Calif., and Jerry Flores of Temple; a brother, Daniel Flores of Waterbury, Conn.; three sisters, Rubina Henao of Waterbury, Conn., Rosa Padilla and Norma Tinnen, both of Temple; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple.