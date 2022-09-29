CAMERON — Services for Loretta Jane Schiller, 85, of the Temple/Belton area and formerly of McGregor, will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Oak Hill Cemetery pavilion in Cameron.
CAMERON — Services for Loretta Jane Schiller, 85, of the Temple/Belton area and formerly of McGregor, will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Oak Hill Cemetery pavilion in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Schiller died Saturday, Sept. 17.
She was born June 15, 1937, in McGregor to Joseph Ira and Willie Lee Janes Stephens. She married Curtis Allen Schiller. She worked as a licensed vocational nurse and medical technologist at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood until retiring.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter Billye Jean Rierson Olmstead Bone; and a son, Steven Ray Rierson.
Survivors include a sister, Dorothy Bates; three grandchildren; one stepgrandchild; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.