BELTON — Services for J.F. “Doc” Combs, 80, of Moody will be 2 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Moody.
Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Combs died Saturday, Jan. 4, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born Dec. 12, 1939, in Neosho, Mo., to Reba Noblin and Foley Combs. He joined the Navy after graduating from Neosho High School in 1958. He served 20 years as a hospital corpsman, including two tours in Vietnam, achieving the rank of chief petty officer. He married Carolyn Smith Combs on Jan. 6, 1972. After retiring from the Navy, he attended and graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He pastored Baptist churches at Jonesboro and Oglesby, and served as a Sunday school teacher and associate pastor at First Baptist Church of Moody. He also served as a Mission Service Corps and Life Call Mission volunteer. He married Gloria Eakin McGregor on Nov. 25, 2007. He also trained retrievers, horses and mules.
He was preceded in death by his first wife.
Survivors include his wife; three daughters, Debbie Lewis, Vicki Brown, Denise Combs; a son, Douglas Perkins, two stepdaughters, Jennifer McGregor and Kelly McGregor; a stepson, Kyle McGregor; three sisters, Ruth, Carolyn and Pat; a brother, Bill; 16 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the building fund at First Baptist Church of Moody.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.